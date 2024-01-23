After their heartbreak at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, the Indian women's hockey team will be in action in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s World Cup 2024 in Oman. The Savita Punia-led side had lost to Japan in the bronze medal match to miss out on booking a spot in the Paris Olympics 2024. But now that is a thing of the past as the Indian women's hockey team will look to make a mark in the tournament. India have been clubbed alongside Poland, USA and Namibia in Pool C. Here's India's full schedule at the FIH Hockey 5s Women's World Cup 2024. India's matches are set to be telecasted live on Sports 18 3. The live streaming details are not yet available. Uncertain Future Awaits Coach Janneke Schopman After Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s Failure To Qualify for Paris Olympics 2024.

India's Schedule at FIH Hockey 5s Women’s World Cup 2024:

An ᴀᴄᴛɪᴏɴ-ᴘᴀᴄᴋᴇᴅ ᴅᴀʏ awaits Indian Women's Team at the Inaugural FIH Hockey 5s World Cup, Oman 🇴🇲 2024 starting tomorrow. India are grouped in Pool C with Poland 🇵🇱, USA 🇺🇸and Namibia🇳🇦. You can watch the Team in action Live on Sports 18 3 from 12.50 PM onwards.… pic.twitter.com/IALsiGAyot — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 23, 2024

