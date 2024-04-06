India's preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024 doesn't begin very positively as they suffer a crushing 5-1 defeat to Australia in the first of the five-match Test series. India were leaky in their defence and couldn't execute their plan to put Australia under pressure early. Gurjant Singh scored the solitary goal for India. India looked much better in the fourth quarter and created a few chances as well but in the third quarter, they conceded two goals in two minutes and lost any chances of comeback. In the final quarter when it seemed Australia will see off the rest of the time, they stepped up again, extending the lead. Indian Men’s Hockey Team Braces for High-Stakes Showdown Against Australia in Five-Match Test Series Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024.

India Lose 4-1 to Australia in First Match of Hockey Test Series

Final whistle blows, and while we didn't get the result we wanted, our spirit remains unbroken. We'll learn, improve, and come back stronger. Onward and upward! 💪🏻 Australia 🇦🇺 5 - India 🇮🇳 1 Goal Scorers: 3' Brand Tim 20' 38' Wickham Tom 37' Rintala Joel 57' (PC) Ogilvie Flynn… pic.twitter.com/3Ji7nOJdKh — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)