India suffered yet another defeat to Australia, losing the fourth hockey match of the Test series by a 3-1 margin. Harmanpreet Singh gave India an early lead in this contest in the first quarter, but Australia bounced right back when Jeremy Hayward hit the leveller in the second quarter. Both teams could not make any changes to the scoreline in the third quarter. It was Hayward who scored again in the fourth and final quarter and it was followed by Jack Welch adding another goal to help Australia win the match 3-1. Australia's goalkeeper Johan Durst was decent in front of the goal and did well to see his team emerge victorious by this scoreline.

India vs Australia 4th Match Hockey Result

AUSTRALIA VS INDIA 2024 HOCKEY TEST SERIES



The Kookaburras comes back from a goal down for the third time in the series to win against India.



Australia 3-1 India (Full Time) #Hockey #HockeyIndia #Australia— nnis (@nnis_sports) April 12, 2024

