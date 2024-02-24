After a thrilling encounter against table-topper Netherlands, The Indian men's hockey team managed a 1-1 draw, but couldn't win a point after losing 4-2 in the penalty shootout. The Indian side will aim to bounce back from the heartbreak and elevate their performance as they face the formidable Australian team in an FIH Pro League match. The Australian team is undefeated this season and has won six games so far. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM on February 21, 2024, Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can enjoy India vs Australia FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 game live streaming on JioCinema. Indian Men’s Hockey Team Eyes Revenge Against Australia in FIH Pro League 2023–24.

India vs Australia FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24

#FIHProLeague action continues with Spain taking on Ireland who are searching for their first points in season 5, before hosts India face unbeaten Australia in the second match. 📲 Watch #FIHProLeague LIVE on https://t.co/fwIh0CuE2F or see the broadcaster in your region: — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 24, 2024

