Finally after getting a win Indian Women's hockey team will square off against China and will look to gain momentum in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Monday, February 12. The India vs China Women's hockey match is going on at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 and the India vs CHN Women's hockey match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 Khel TV channel. Fans can also watch the IND vs CHN live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Secures 3-1 Win Against The USA.

India vs China, FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (Women's) Caravan reaches Rourkela. Here's the Schedule of the first day of action in Rourkela. Up first, The Netherlands faces USA at 5.30 PM then Team India takes on China in the second game of the day at 7.30 PM (IST). Catch all the action… pic.twitter.com/gZTp2g35Ln — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)