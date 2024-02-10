Indian Men's hockey team will square off against Spain and will look to gain momentum with a win in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 10. The India vs Spain Men's hockey match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 and the India vs ESP Men's hockey match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 Khel TV channel. Fans can also watch the India vs ESP live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Indian Men's Team Hockey Player Varun Kumar Withdraws From FIH Pro League After Rape Accusation, Takes 'Urgent Leave' to Fight Legal Battle.

India vs Spain, FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Detail

The stage is set! Our Indian Men's Team gears up for a showdown with Spain in the FIH Pro League 2023/24. 🇮🇳🏑 A thrilling opener that promises excitement, skill, and the roar of the home crowd! 🆚 Spain ⏰ 7:30 PM IST 🏟 Kalinga Hockey Stadium 💻📱 @JioCinema and @Sports18… pic.twitter.com/SXTLP1vfee — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 10, 2024

