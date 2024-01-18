Germany defeated India in a thrilling penalty shootout to qualify for the final of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 on January 18. With this win, Germany also have booked a spot in the Paris Olympics 2024. India on the other hand, will face Japan, the loser of the previous semifinal for a chance to book a spot in the Paris Olympics. Deepika gave India the lead before Germany fought back remarkably well with Charlotte Stapenhorst scoring two goals, one of them coming with not many minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter. However, India did not give up and Ishika Chaudhary got the equaliser, much to the joy of the fans at the Astro Turf Hockey Stadium. The contest headed into the shootout subsequently with Germany coming out on top 3-4. MS Dhoni Attends India vs Germany FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Women’s Hockey Semifinal Match in Ranchi, Video Goes Viral.

