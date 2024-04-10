India's poor run in the hockey test series against Australia continue as they lose 1-2 in the third match of the series and with it the hosts take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tour. India have shown improvement through the three games and this was one of the most closely fought match between the two sides. India gained the lead in the third quarter to the penalty corner converted by Jugraj Singh but Australian stepped on the accelerator immediately as Jeremy Hayward scores back-to-back goals to put Australia in lead. Hockey India To Start Inaugural National Women’s League 2024–25 At Ranchi Starting From April 30.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Lose 1-2 Against Australia

Hockey: India go down fighting to Australia 1-2 in the 3rd match of 5 match series in Perth. Jugraj Singh was the goal scorer for India (via PC). With that Australia have taken unassailable 3-0 lead in 5 match series. pic.twitter.com/iRmlobrCpd — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) April 10, 2024

