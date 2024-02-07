Indian Women's Hockey Team's wait for their first win in the FIH Pro League 2024 continues as they are handed a 0-3 defeat by an upbeat Australia. Australia created pressure from the start and took the lead through Stewart Grace. They extended the lead as Steward Tatum converted a penalty. India looked better in the third quarter although their penalty corner conversion problem persisted. In the last quarter, Australia were down to nine players for a short while, but instead of taking advantage India conceded another. Hockey India Congratulates Neha Goyal on Completing 150 International Caps.

Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 0-3 To Australia

A blistering counter-attacking goal for Australia seals their second victory in two days in season 5 of the #FIHProLeague against hosts India! 📲 Watch #FIHProLeague LIVE on https://t.co/fwIh0CuE2F or see the broadcaster in your region: https://t.co/oF0OJuz9x6 pic.twitter.com/e8JpDodFa9 — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) February 7, 2024

