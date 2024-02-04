Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 1-3 To Netherlands in FIH Pro League 2024

Indian Women's Hockey Team is handed another defeat as this time they lose against Netherland in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 despite giving them a tough fight. Navneet Kaur scored the only goal for India while Jansen Yibbi scored brace for Netherlands and Van der Elst Fay was the other scorer for the Dutch. India were competitive in the first half holding them to a marginal lead of 2-1 but clinical Yibbi sealed the game two world class drag-flicks. FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India Beat Egypt 6-4 to Finish Fifth.

Indian Women's Hockey Team Lose 1-3 Against Netherlands

India 🇮🇳 1 vs Netherlands 🇳🇱 3 At the end of Q3, Netherlands have taken a 2 Goal Lead. 2nd Penalty corner scored by JANSEN Yibbi 15 minutes to go, a comeback still possible.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague24 #INDvNED — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 4, 2024

