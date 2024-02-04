Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 1-3 To Netherlands in FIH Pro League 2024

Indian Women can't get out of their losing streak as after missing out on the Paris Olympics berth, now they register consecutive defeats in the FIH Pro League 2024.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 04, 2024 09:38 PM IST

Indian Women's Hockey Team is handed another defeat as this time they lose against Netherland in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024 despite giving them a tough fight. Navneet Kaur scored the only goal for India while Jansen Yibbi scored brace for Netherlands and Van der Elst Fay was the other scorer for the Dutch. India were competitive in the first half holding them to a marginal lead of 2-1 but clinical Yibbi sealed the game two world class drag-flicks. FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024: India Beat Egypt 6-4 to Finish Fifth.

