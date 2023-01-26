Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with Japan in their next match at the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. The game will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2022 and they will provide a live telecast of the game. Meanwhile, DD Sports will also provide a live telecast of the match on DD Free and other DTT platforms. However, India vs Japan live telecast will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel, Tata Play, Dish TV or Videocon d2h. AIR (All India Radio) can provide a commentary on India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 classification match. Live streaming of the live commentary of India vs Japan match is likely to be available on Parasar Bharati Sports' YouTube channel. Graham Reid, Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach, Cites Poor Penalty Corner Conversion As A Reason of Elimination From Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India vs Japan Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Classification Match Live On Doordarshan Sports

India will look to finish on a high in their last game at #HockeyWorldCup 2023🏑 𝙇𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙣 𝘿𝘿 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 📺 (𝘿𝘿 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙝)⏰ Today, 7pm pic.twitter.com/cRNycMi2Z2 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)