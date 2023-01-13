FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to start today, January 13, 2023, in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. In the first match of the day, Argentina will face South Africa in a Pool A clash. The match will start at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. This will be followed by another Pool A encounter between Australia and France at the same venue. Australia vs France match will commence at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Then England will take on Welsh at 5:00 pm IST. This will be Welsh's first ever match at the Hockey World Cup. The historic Pool C match will take place at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Finally, in the final match of the day, hosts India will lock horns with Spain. The Pool C match, which will happen at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela has a starting time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network will provide live telecast for all these matches. Meanwhile, you can also watch the live streaming of these games on the FanCode app and website. K-Pop Band BLACKSWAN Performs at Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack (Watch Videos).

Today's Hockey Match 2023 Schedule

The wait is finally over! It is the opening day of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 and it brings along 4 high-octane clashes. #HWC2023 Which teams do you think will register their first wins today? 📲Download the https://t.co/igjqkvA4ct app to watch the games LIVE! — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 13, 2023

