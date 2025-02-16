Gujarat Giants will lock horns against the UP Warriorz in the third match of the Women's Premier League 2025. The Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz clash will be hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Monday. The much-awaited clash will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gujarat lost the first match by six wickets, whereas Warriorz will be playing their match of the tournament. Fans in India can watch the third match of the Women's Premier League 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 TV network. Viewers in India can watch the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Sit in Second Place After Starting Campaign With Thrilling Win over Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)