With a 1-0 lead in the three-match unofficial One-Day International (ODI) series 2025, India A will clash against Australia A in the IND-A vs AUS-A cricket match on October 3. The Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will host the IND-A vs AUS-A 2nd Unofficial ODI and will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no IND-A vs AUS-A live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Neither do fans have an online viewing option, and hence, they won't be able to watch IND-A vs AUS-A live streaming online. But fans might find IND-A vs AUS-A live score updates on BCCI and Cricket Australia's social media handles. Shreyas Iyer Slams Century During India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI 2025 in Kanpur (Watch Video).

IND-A vs AUS-A Live Streaming Not Available on JioHotstar

Hi! We appreciate your interest in watching the India A vs Australia A ODI series on JioHotstar. Please note that we do not have the streaming rights for this event; hence, it is not available on our platform. — JioHotstar_Helps (@hotstar_helps) September 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)