Pakistan national cricket team gears up to host the WTC Champions South Africa national cricket team at home for two Tests, with the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 commencing on October 12. The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will commence at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official broadcast partner for PAK vs SA 2025 in India and Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 live telecast viewing options will not be available on TV Channels. Likewise, the digital rights, too, have not been acquired for Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 in India, hence no live streaming viewing options will be available on online platforms for PAK vs SA 1st Test Day 1. Readers can follow the official social media handles of PCB, Proteas, and ICC to get live score updates for PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025. Is Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs SA Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?.

PAK vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming

It’s truly disappointing that PTV Sports, the national sports channel isn’t broadcasting the Pak vs SA Test series. When the whole world expects national broadcasters to promote their own team’s matches, PTV Sports is busy airing repeat highlights and unrelated content. pic.twitter.com/63DV1ANyEW — Muhammad Muavia (@iamMK_46) October 9, 2025

