Famous Red Bull racer and veteran Dutch driver Max Verstappen will once again be hoping to continue his Formula One dominance and win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 just like in 2023. The main race of the event will be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah from 10:30 PM IST. Sadly, the F1 fans in India cannot main race on television as there is no broadcaster available to telecast the race. However, they can stream the Saudi Arabian GP 2024 main race on FanCode and its website with a subscription amount.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Live

The action is sure to come thick and fast in Jeddah 😮 Set your alarms for lights out - on Saturday! ⏰#F1 #SaudiArabianGP @ROLEX pic.twitter.com/t7tjb1Gayy — Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2024

