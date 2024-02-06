The Kansas City Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes already has a resume that places him amongst the best quarterbacks of all time. So Mahomes should believe his NBA comparison is one of the best point guards of all time – Stephen Curry. Mahomes was asked at Super Bowl Opening Night who he’d be like if he traded the gridiron for the hardwood. "If I played basketball, I'd be just like Steph Curry. I got the shot. I just got to get a couple extra reps (and) a couple of shots up,” Mahomes said with a smirk. “I’d be shooting just like him. That’s who I’d be." His reply was quick showing his confidence. Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024 on February 11 Eastern Time. NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024: Baker Mayfield Leads National Football Conference to 64-59 Win Over American Football Conference (Watch Video Highlights).

Patrick Mahomes Draws Comparison with Stephen Curry

