Defending champions Red Bull revealed their 2024 challenger RB20 at the squad’s Milton Keynes base. Both star racers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were present during the launch. After the launch, Max Verstappen was questioned about his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton’s latest move to Ferrari. Replying to which Verstappen said, “At the end of the day, someone wants to drive for Ferrari and especially someone like Lewis having achieved so much. If that's his dream and goal then [great]. We don't know the talks that they had at Mercedes [or] at Ferrari what has been promised, what they think is coming. So you can't give an honest assessment from our side, why you [would] make that decision. If he’s happy with that move, then he should go” Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025. F1 2024: RB Team Unveils New Car 'VCARB 01' At Glittering Event in Las Vegas (See Pictures)

Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton’s Move to Ferrari

🗣 "If you've already achieved so much in the sport anyway, then why not?" Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for 2025 🐎🔴 pic.twitter.com/nE1SqE22kL — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 16, 2024

