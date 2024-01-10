Para-Archer Sheetal Devi won two gold medals and one silver medal in the Para-Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Sheetal Devi is also the first international para-archer without upper limbs. She was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna award 2023 by President Droupadi Murmu on January 09, 2023. Following the award ceremony, Sheetal Devi shared a post on social media where she penned down an emotional and also thanked her coach. Para-Archer Sheetal Devi Receives Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu At National Sports Awards 2023 (Watch Video).

Para-Archer Sheetal Devi Pens Down Emotional Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Devi (@sheetal_archery)

