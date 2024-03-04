India's men's and women's table tennis teams have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024. The women's team achieved a world rank of 13 which is enough to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. This will be the Indian women's teams's first appearance in the Olympics. It is an interesting feat as we can expect a good level of play from India's table tennis team at the Paris Olympics 2024. ‘Saddened With The Happenings in AIFF’ Shaji Prabhakaran Expresses Disappointment Over Proceedings At Football Federation.

History Made by the Paddlers

HISTORY MADE BY THE PADDLERS



Thanks to the R16 run at the World Championship

The Indian men's and women's Table Tennis team qualified for the Olympics via rankings



This will be the first time that 🇮🇳 will participate in the TT Team event at the Olympics



Congratulations pic.twitter.com/5dOuS43Tke— SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) March 4, 2024

