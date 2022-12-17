India Women's Hockey Team will take on Spain Women's Hockey Team in Final of FIH Women's Hockey Nations Cup on Saturday, December 17. The match is scheduled to start at 08:15 PM IST. No telecast of the match will be available on TV. Fans can access live streaming of the match on FanCode app. Neeraj Chopra Dislodges Usain Bolt as World's Most Visible Track and Field Athlete.

India vs Spain, FIH Women’s Hockey Nations Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 🏆 A place in the FIH Hockey Womens Pro League 2023-24 up for GRABS.#WomenInBlue take on the hosts in the FINAL of the FIH Nations Cup. Watch the action LIVE on Watch Hockey and FanCode app. pic.twitter.com/bqZN32NIP4 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 17, 2022

