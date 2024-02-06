Carlos Sainz has 18 podium finishes and won two races for Ferrari. He finished seventh in the 2023 drivers standing, while Ferrari finished third. In a mega turn of events, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton signed with Ferrari last month. While hiring Lewis Hamilton cannot be questioned, Sainz was the only non-Red Bull race winner of the 2023 season. In addition, he has played a big role in the constructors’ championship for Ferrari since moving to Maranello in 2021. Feeling sad about the ‘last season’ with Ferrari, Sainz mentioned, “It's certainly not the best feeling to start the season, but the moment I put on the helmet in Bahrain and take to the track, the only feeling will be the desire to go faster and faster, also aiming for victory in the World Championship.” F1 News: Red Bull Racing to Commission Independent Investigation on Team Boss Christian Horner.

Dejected Ferrari Racer Carlos Sainz on upcoming 2024 F1 Season

