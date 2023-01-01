John Cena returned to action for the first time in 2022 and he surely made it a memorable one as he teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn of the Bloodline. Cena has been competing for atleast even one match for 20 straight years since making his debut in 2002. And he kept that record intact. The former WWE champion was greeted with a loud pop as he walked out to the ring and he performed his signature wrestling moves to take out Reigns and Zayn partnering with Owens. Killer Vacation: Jason Momoa and John Cena Team Up for Their New Action Comedy; John Rickard and Peter Safran To Helm.

Watch John Cena and Kevin Owens Defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn:

