Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medallist, Mirabai Chanu, is an inspiration to thousands and thousands of girls worldwide. And one such fan is a young girl whose video was posted by two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sathish Sivalingam on his Twitter account. The girl, who appears to be not more than four, is seen enacting Mirabai Chanu's weightlifting skills and also her winning moment in the Women's 49kg weightlifting discipline at the 32nd Summer Olympic Games. The little girl is spot on with her observation skills as she brushes her palms with talcum powder, just like Mirabai Chanu or flashing the million-dollar smile after winning the medal! Even Mirabai Chanu could not help but find the kid's efforts adorable. She tweeted Sathish Sivalingam's video, writing, "So Cute. Just Love This" Tiger Shroff Tries To Lift 140 Kg Weight, Inspired By Mirabai Chanu's Silver Win At The Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Watch Video).

This is What Tokyo 2020 Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu Had to Say About 'Junior' Mirabai Chanu:

So cute. Just love this. https://t.co/IGBHIfDrEk — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver Medal In The Women's 49kg Category At Tokyo Olympics 2020

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)