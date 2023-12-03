The PKL Season 10 has commenced and Tamil Thalaivas will clash against Dabang Delhi K.C. on December 3, Sunday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The match will be played at the The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad and is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. will be available on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free. Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh Helps U Mumba Get Better of UP Yoddhas 34–31 in PKL 2023.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐭 😎🔥 Watch @TamilThalaivas taking on @DabangDelhiKC in the first game of the night at 7:30 PM, LIVE on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app 💪 pic.twitter.com/BLL02WwvgT — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 3, 2023

