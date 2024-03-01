Star Javelin Thrower and Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra wished Pro Kabaddi League team Haryana Steelers ahead of the PSL 2023-24 final where they are all set to face Puneri Paltans. Neeraj, who originally belongs from Haryana, shared a video where he wished Haryana Steelers all the best and also motivated them for the high-voltage summit clash. PKL 2023–24: New Champion on Cards As Puneri Paltan Take On Haryana Steelers in Final.

Neeraj Chopra Wishes Haryana Steelers All The Best

