The American Football Conference (AFC) winners Kansas City Chiefs are in great form in recent history making it to the Super Bowl for times in five seasons. Entering the 2024 Super Bowl as the defending Kansas City Chiefs, made a grand entry to the city, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl LVIII game vs Sn Francisco 49ers is scheduled for February 11, 2024, Eastern Time. NFL to Have 'Black National Anthem' Performed by Andra Day As Performers Announced for Super Bowl LVIII Pre-Game.

Kansas City Chiefs Arrive in Las Vegas

Landed in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/VVIoH5KCA6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)