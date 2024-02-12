Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl 2024 with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in what was a thrilling final. The contest between these two teams headed into overtime after the score was locked at 19-19 in what was just the second such instance in NFL history. But Kansas City Chiefs rode on star quarterback Patrick Mahomes's effort to win the title at the Allegiant Stadium. They are now back-to-back winners of the Super Bowl and it was Kansas' third Super Bowl title since 2019. Super Bowl 2024: Two Shirtless Men Trying To Invade the Field Escorted Out by Security (Watch Video).

Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024

