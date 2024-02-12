In a shocking development, marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum passed away in a car accident along with his coach Gervais Hakizimana on February 11. A report stated that Kiptum lost control of the car he was driving which resulted in the road accident. The 24-year-old had set a record time of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon last year where he beat the previous record held by countryman Eliud Kipchoge. Kiptum was slated to compete at the Rotterdam Marathon in April this year. His coach Hakizimana also was a former athlete himself who competed in the 2016 London Marathon.

Kelvin Kiptum Passes Away

World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a road traffic accident on Sunday at the age of 24. Obit: 🔗 https://t.co/0CF1NbAzgw pic.twitter.com/TgWepi0cok — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) February 11, 2024

