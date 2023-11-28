In a recent post by Khelo India on social media, a full schedule for the Para Games organized by Khelo India has been released which shows details of all events to be played between December 10, 2023- December 17, 2023. The opening ceremony is scheduled for December 11 followed by different sports such as Para-Badminton, Para Athletics, Para Shooting, Para Powerlifting, CP Football, Para Table Tennis, Para Archery, and last the closing ceremony on December 17, 2023. 'Complete Focus is on Next Year's Paris Paralympics' Says, Shooter Avani Lekhara for 2024 Summer Paralympics

The Schedule for Khelo India Para Games

🗓️ The schedule for #KheloIndiaParaGames is out! Mark your calendar for action-packed days across various stadiums in Delhi. Don't miss the excitement of 7 iconic games featuring incredible para athletes. Stay tuned for an amazing sporting spectacle! 🏅🎉#Praise4Para#KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/KwVw9etHUI — Khelo India (@kheloindia) November 28, 2023

