The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 is scheduled to be held from February 2-6 in the Gulmarg and Leh areas of the Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The second part is scheduled in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir from February 21-25. The first part schedule and venue are out, wherein Ice Hockey matches will be played on NDS Stadium, Army Rink in Leh Ladakh region from February 2nd to 6th. Ice Skating short track events will be held on NDS stadium from February 2nd to February 4th and long track events will be held on Gupukh Pond on 5th and 6th February. Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Logo and Mascot ‘Sheen-e-She’ for KIWG Revealed.

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Schedule

Embrace the Chill: Unleash Your Winning Spirit in the Khelo India Winter Games! ❄️ Save the schedule! #KIWG2024 pic.twitter.com/brmVmMI4Ch — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 1, 2024

