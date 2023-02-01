The Khelo India Youth Games on Wednesday, February 1, announced Dream Sports as the co-sponsors of the 2023 edition of the event, which is being held in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, it was reported that Dream Sports have extended their partnership with the Khelo India Youth Games. This will reportedly be the second year of this partnership. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Official Jersey Revealed by Sponsors Sports For All.

Dream Sports Co-Sponsors of KIYG 2023 in Madhya Pradesh

We are happy to announce @DreamSportsHQ as Co-powered by sponsors of #KIYG2022 In Frame 📸 Sh. @msidheswar Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs along with Hon'ble MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports Sh. @NisithPramanik at the Jersey launch event.#KheloIndiaInMP pic.twitter.com/3QTdKrSQbA — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 1, 2023

