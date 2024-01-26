With NBA All-Star 2023-24 starters revealed, LeBron James earned his 20th All-Star selection. With this selection, LBJ sets a record for most All-Star selections in the league. Playing in his 21st season in the NBA, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is selected as Western Conference captain with maximum number of votes. Interestingly since entering the league the star from Akron has been a very consistent performer and never missed an All-Star selection. This year's NBA All-Star game is on February 18 in Indianapolis. NBA 2024 All-Star Starters: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo to Lead Western, Eastern Conferences.

LeBron James’ Record 20th NBA All-star Selection

Most All-Star selections in NBA history: LEBRON JAMES 20 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 19 Kobe Bryant 18 Tim Duncan 15 Kevin Garnett 15 Shaquille O'Neal 15 — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) January 26, 2024

