Lewis Hamilton won the Free Practice Session 1 and 2 during the Saudi Arabia GP 2021. Check out the video highlights and the results of both sessions.

Full classification from FP1 in Jeddah 👇 Very little to choose between our title contenders! #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/msr5WnyQU9 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 3, 2021

Charles Leclerc During Free Practice Session 1

Feel the SPEED 🤩@Charles_Leclerc gives us a taste of things to come, as he powers past another car in the rapid final sector 🚀#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/CTk0eSbTn8 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 3, 2021

Free Practice Session 2

Highlights

Relive the drama from Jeddah's second practice session 🍿#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 3, 2021

