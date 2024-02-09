Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is known for his scoring prowess and also for his pin-point passing. Playing against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the Slovenian star showcased his passing skills as he threaded a behind-the-back pass to center Dwight Powell for an easy bucket under the rim. His pass dissects three defenders who were left clueless by the unimaginable play by 2024 All-Star starter Luka Doncic. The video of the pass went viral. Dallas Mavericks won the game against the New York Knicks with a 122-110 scoreline. Doncic scored a game-high 39 points and made 11 dimes in the game. NBA Trade Deadline Day 2023-24: LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors Stay Cold; Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks Add Depth (See Complete Transaction List).

Watch Luka Doncic’s Pass to Dwight Powell

Absolute DIME from 7️⃣7️⃣ 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3yDZJubHuj — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 9, 2024

