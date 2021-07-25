Mary Kom advanced to the next stage in Tokyo Olympics 2020 after her first round split decision win over Minguelina Garcia Hernandez.

Good news from Boxing folks: Star Indian pugilist Mary Kom moves into Pre-QF (51kg) with hard-fought win (split verdict decision) over Dominican Republic boxer in 1st round. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/ZVBRpga4k7 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)