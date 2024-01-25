In a major development, Mary Kom has rubbished reports of retirement. Earlier, several reports did the rounds of the boxing legend drawing curtains on her illustrious career due to 'age limit'. The six-time world champion has reacted to these reports and stated that she has not formally announced her retirement from boxing. "I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone," she said.

Mary Kom Denies Announcing Retirement

Boxing champion Mary Kom says, "I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it. I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true. I was… pic.twitter.com/VxAcFsq44v — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)