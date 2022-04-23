Gujarat Titans (GT) have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). GT have made just change as Hardik Pandya returns in place of Vijay Shankar. Knight Riders, on the other hand, have made three changes. KKR vs GT Live Score Updates, IPL 2022: Get Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Full Scorecard Online.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

