Max Dehning the 19-year-old Javelin thrower from Germany has now included his name in the history of Javelin throw. He became the youngest to throw the Javelin beyond the 90m mark. His throw was marked for 90.20m. This happened during the German Winter Throwing Championship in Halle on Sunday, February 25. Making waves in the Olympic year of Paris 2024, Max's exceptional throw of 90.20m not only broke his record but also exceeded the established mark for the Paris Games, previously set at 85.50m. Asia Cup 2024 Archery: Deepika Kumari Makes Triumphant Return, Wins Gold Medal; India Conclude Baghdad Meet with 14 Medals.

Watch Video Here

🚨19-year-old Max Dehning🇩🇪 throws 90.20m becoming the youngest 90m thrower in history!



THIS IS HUGE🤯



German throwing is SO BACK



📽️max_dehning/ig at the German Winter Camps pic.twitter.com/eJ0E7J0r4n— Beau Throws (@beau_throws) February 25, 2024

