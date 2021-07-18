Max Verstappen has been hospitalised following a collision with rival Lewis Hamilton during the first lap of the British Grand Prix 2021 at the Silverstone circuit on Sunday. He was able to walk to the ambulance following the crash and has been taken to a hospitalised for further tests.

Check Red Bull's post here:

Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max Verstappen has been taken to a local hospital for further precautionary tests. Further updates will follow in due course. #BritishGP — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) July 18, 2021

