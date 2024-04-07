After a shocking exit in the Australian Grand Prix, the reigning world champion Max Verstappen reclaimed his winning form on Sunday. He completed his third consecutive pole-to-flag victory at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix. His teammate Sergio Perez finished second while Ferrari duo Sainz and Leclerc finished third and fourth respectively. With the win, Red Bull is now 21 points ahead after four races in the F1 2024 season. F1 2024: Max Verstappen Is Back After Troubles in Australia and Claims Pole in Japanese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen Wins F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Suzuka, your top ten! 🙌 MAX points for Red Bull, a brilliant strategic battle between Ferrari, Merc, McLaren and Aston... ...and Yuki sends the fans home happy 😁#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/4o6rJQug3t — Formula 1 (@F1) April 7, 2024

