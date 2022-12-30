Rishabh Pant suffered a terrible accident on Friday, December 30th. Rishabh, who was on his way to meet his relatives, collided with a divider on the road of Hammadpur Jhal near the Narsan border of Roorkee. Fortunately, Pant managed to survive the accident and was soon admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. BCCI have now finally issued a statement regarding this. According to BCCI's statement, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, injuries on his right wrist, ankle, and toe and abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh Pant Car Crash: Indian Cricketer Fell Asleep at the Wheel, Police Reveal Cause of Accident.

BCCI Statement

Media Statement - Rishabh Pant The BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase. Details here 👇👇https://t.co/NFv6QbdwBD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)