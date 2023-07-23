Sheetal Devi etched her name in history books by winning the silver medal at the World Archery Para Championships 2023. As she made it to the summit clash, Sheetal became the first female armless archer to enter the final at the World Championships. Though she lost at the hands of Turkey's Cure Oznr by 138-140 at the summit clash, she made the country proud. The whole social media is set on fire with the praises of the 16-year-old. Let us relive Sheetal's history-making moment. Sheetal Devi Scripts History, Becomes First Female Armless Archer to Reach a World Final

Moment Sheetal Devi Became the First Female Armless Archer to Bag Silver Medal at World Archery Para Championships 2023

India’s Sheetal Devi, 16 yo armless archer, wins the Silver medal at 2023 World Para Archery Championships 🇮🇳 Huge salute to Sheetal, her family & her coach @VedwanKuldeep 🫡 Against all odds, spirited, determined & very brave Sheetal. Such an inspiration 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CRlMFTckmZ — Neha Aggarwal Sharma OLY (@nehaaggarwal) July 22, 2023

