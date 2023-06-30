Indian Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar is all set to be in action in the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday midnight. The Lausanne Diamond League 2023 will commence at 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), while Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event starts at around 12:05 am on July 1, 2023, Saturday at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland. Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights of the Lausanne Diamond League in India. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the Lausanne Diamond League on TV channels Sports 18 1/HD. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 in India. Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Live TV Telecast Details of Men’s Javelin Throw Event Coverage in IST?

Murali Sreeshankar at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

BIG one later tonight folks in prestigious Lausanne Diamond League 💫 ➡️ Neeraj Chopra | Javelin Throw | 0018 hrs IST ➡️ Murali Sreeshankar | Long Jump | 0005 hrs IST 📺 Live on Sports 18 network & JioCinema pic.twitter.com/Phfr9BTKSd — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)