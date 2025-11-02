Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-game series, Inter Miami visited Nashville SC to play their first-round Game 2 match in the ongoing MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs. History repeated itself for the Herons, who suffered a narrow 2-1 loss, much as last season, when Lionel Messi and Co lost to Atlanta. Sam Surridge opened the scoring for Boys in Gold, converting a penalty as early as the ninth minute. Josh Bauer doubled the scoreline on the brink of the half-time whistle for the hosts. Inter Miami did manage to score a consolation goal, courtesy of Lionel Messi, who scored past the Nashville goalkeeper in the 90th minute, but it was too late. MLS Cup 2025: Lionel Messi’s Double Fires Inter Miami Past Nashville SC in Playoff Opener

Inter Miami Lose 2-1

Full time in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/MWKpsMFyOp — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 2, 2025

