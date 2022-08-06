Naveen won the gold medal in men's freestyle 74kg wrestling event by beating Pakistan's Muhammad Sharif Tahir. On his CWG debut, he defeated the Pakistan wrestler 9-0 to secure the top spot on the podium.

Naveen Bags Gold!

6️⃣th 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♀️ GOLD FOR 🇮🇳 🇮🇳's Dhakad youth wrestler Naveen (M-74kg) defeats 🇵🇰's Tahir by points (9-0) en route to winning GOLD 🥇on his debut at #CommonwealthGames 🔥 Amazing confidence & drive from Naveen to take 🇮🇳's 🥇 medal tally to 1️⃣2️⃣ at #B2022 Congrats 👏 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/UTWczNCh6a — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)