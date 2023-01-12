Detroit Pistons return back to winning ways after defeating Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Sadiq Bay led the way for Pistons, scoring 31 points and grabbing 6 rebounds. He was well supported by Bojan Bogdanovic who had 27 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Star centre Rudi Gobert did his best (16 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals) for Timberwolves but it was not enough for the win.

Detroit Pistons 135-118 Minnesota Timberwolves

DET goin' up on a Wednesday😎 pic.twitter.com/YTAF876RRw — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 12, 2023

Detroit Pistons Vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Highlights

Kyle Kuzma's clutch three-pointer helped Washington Wizards to register a 100-97 win against Chicago Bulls in another NBA fixture. Kuzma finished the game with 21 points, 4 boards and 3 assists. 23-year-old Deni Advija gave a special performance, grabbing 20 rebounds. Meanwhile, Bulls star Zach Lavine scored 38 points while Vucevic recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Washington Wizards 100-97 Chicago Bulls

Washington Wizards Vs Chicago Bulls Game Highlights

Jrue Holiday put up another big performance as the Milwaukee Bucks managed to beat Atlanta Hawks 105-114. Holiday recorded 27 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Centre Brook Lopez added 20 points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, in the absence of Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic was the star performer for the Hawks. Bogdanovic finished the game with 22 points,3 rebounds and 5 assists.

Atlanta Hawks 105-114 Milwaukee Bucks

Got dubs in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/6ozjQEBT5Z — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 12, 2023

Atlanta Hawks Vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Highlights

Eastern Conference leader Boston Celtics registered their fourth straight win after defeating New Orleans Pelicans 125-114. Jaylen Brown, the MVP of the match had 41 points and 12 rebounds. he was well supported by Jayson Tatum who recorded 31 points and 10 boards. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum scored 38 for the Pelicans.

Boston Celtics 125-114 New Orleans Pelicans

Boston Celtics Vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Highlights

Star guard Jalen Brunson put up 31 points as New York Knicks defeated the Indiana pacers 119-113 on the home court. RJ Barrett (27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) and Julus Randle (14 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists) also performed well. Meanwhile, Buddy Hield had 31 points and 8 rebounds for the Pacers.

New York Knicks 119-113 Indian Pacers

New York Knicks Vs Indian Pacers Bucks Game Highlights

Ja Morant (38 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) led the way for Memphis Grizzlies to record their eighth straight win after defeating San Antonio Spurs 135-129. Jaren Jackson Jr. put up a double double (21 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist). Meanwhile, Keldon Jhonson scored 24 points for the Spurs. This was Spurs' 29th loss of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies 135-129 San Antonio Spurs

8 straight. we move. — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 12, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies Vs San Antonio Spurs Game Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)