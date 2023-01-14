Jonas Valanciunas put up a double double (33 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists) as New Orleans Pelicans defeated Detriot Pistons 116-110. Veteran guard CJ McCollum also added 19 points. Meanwhile, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons 110-116 New Orleans Pelicans

Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Highlights

John Collins' last-second tip-in helped Atlanta Hawks to defeat Indiana Pacers 113-111. Star points guard Trae Young scored 25 points and dished out 11 assists and Onyeka Okongwu grabbed 20 rebounds and scored 18 points for Hawks. Meanwhile, Bennedict Mathurin had 26 points for the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers 111-113 Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks Game Highlights

Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points for Washington Wizards in a loss 108-112 loss against New York Knicks. Guard Jalen Brunson once again had a big performance (34 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) for the Knicks. Meanwhile, Julius Randle continued his impressive form (23 points, 16 rebounds, 1 assist).

Washington Wizards 108-112 New York Knicks

Got it done in D.C. ✅ pic.twitter.com/v1TCeEdz3s — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 14, 2023

Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Game Highlights

Defending champions Golden State Warriors got back into the winning ways after defeating San Antonio Spurs 114-113. Eight Warriors players scored in double-digit numbers. Jordan Poole was the highest scorer with 25 points. Meanwhile, this match also recorded highest ever attendance for a regular season game in the history of the NBA.

San Antonio Spurs 113-144 Golden State Warriors

W in front of the largest regular-season crowd in NBA history pic.twitter.com/nhHlZ5opcN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 14, 2023

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Game Highlights

Rookie Josh Giddey recorded a double double (25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists) as Oklahoma City Thunder defeated Chicago Bulls 124-110. Jalen Willams also chipped in with 22 points. Meanwhile, Bulls star Zach Lavine scored 25 points for the home team.

Chicago Bulls 110-124 Oklahoma City Thunder

Stepped up in Chi-Town! pic.twitter.com/iiukih5a28 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 14, 2023

Chicago Bulls vs Oklahoma City Game Highlights

Anthony Edwards scored 31 points for Minnesota Timberwolves as they beat Phoenix Suns 121-116 in their latest outing. D'Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince added 17 points and 16 points for the Timberwolves. Meanwhile, Suns guard Damion Lee scored 31 points after coming from the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves 121-116 Phoenix Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Game Highlights

Utah Jazz defeated Orlando Magic 112-108 in their last match at NBA. Lauri Markkanen (28 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists) and Jordan Clarkson (23 points, twelve rebounds, 1 assist) both had a double double for Jazz. Meanwhile, Franz Wagner scored 26 points for Magic.

Utah Jazz 112-108 Orlando Magic

what a way to start the weekend 🥳#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/jgWeOPvpH9 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 14, 2023

Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic Game Highlights

Denver Nuggets recorded their fifth straight victory after defeating Los Angles Lakers 115-103. In the absence of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray scored 24 points for the Nuggets. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. added 22 more points. For the clippers, Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points.

Los Angles Clippers 103-115 Denver Nuggets

That's 🖐 in a row pic.twitter.com/SwVm3p43lD — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 14, 2023

Los Angles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)