Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis delivered a monstrous game to win an important game for his team. He scored 27 points with 25 rebounds and added five assists, seven steals, three blocks to become the first player in NBA history with at least 25 points, 25 rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks in a game. Davis became the first Laker to reach the 25-point, 25-rebound threshold since Shaquille O'Neal did it in 2004. Team-mate LeBron James chipped in with 29 points. A win against Minnesota lifted the Lakers to the ninth position in the West – with a 36-30 record. They remain two games behind the No. 8 seeded the Mavs in the loss column in the Western Conference standings. Golden State Warriors WNBA Team to Participate from 2025-26 Season, Confirms Commissioner Adam Silver.

Anthony Davis Put up a Historic Stat-line

First in NBA history 🫡 pic.twitter.com/JV7XwOfhgO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 11, 2024

