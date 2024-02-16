Steve Kerr is credited for the Golden State Warriors dynasty that made it to the six NBA Finals in the last 10 seasons, winning four championships in the process. The team also recorded a 73-win season under Steve Kerr. Raking up the wins in regular seasons, Steve Kerr gained his 500th win when his warriors defeated the Utah Jazz in the last game before the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. He achieved a 500-win mark in just 764 games, which is the fifth-fewest games in NBA history, behind only Phil Jackson (682), Pat Riley (684), K.C. Jones (731) and Gregg Popovich (745). Stephen Curry Becomes 1st Player in NBA History To Hit More Than Seven 3-Pointers in Four Consecutive Games, Achieves Feat at LAC vs GSW Basketball Match.

Steve Kerr Becomes Fifth Fastest Coach to Register 500 Wins in Regular Season

That's a whole lot of WINS. Steve Kerr is now the fifth-fastest coach in NBA history to reach 500 regular-season wins. Congrats, Coach! pic.twitter.com/ZNqpF71axD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 16, 2024

